James Bucy's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.
Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
