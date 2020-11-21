Menu
James Byrd
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1931
DIED
November 16, 2020
James Byrd's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lakeview Cemetery
, Brundidge, Alabama
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
a loved one
November 19, 2020
I´m so saddened to read of Mr. Byrd´s passing. He was a sweet patient. Jenny EAMC
Jenny Krug
November 18, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about Mr. Byrd´s passing. Our sincere condolences.
Jeff and Stacy Nance
November 18, 2020