James Calhoun
1941 - 2019
BORN
September 6, 1941
DIED
December 22, 2019
James Calhoun's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 has been publicly announced by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc in Canton, OH .

Published by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mt Pleasant Church
821 Ojays Pkwy NE, Canton, Ohio 44704
Funeral services provided by:
Minnifield Funeral Home Llc
