James Cantara
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
James Cantara's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Cremation Center in Coventry, RI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Serenity Cremation Center
721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI 02816
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint's John & Paul Church
341 South Main Street, Coventry, Rhode Island
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Cremation Center
