James Cantara
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
James Cantara's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory in Coventry, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory website.

Published by Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street, Coventry, Rhode Island 02816
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Ss. John and Paul Church
341 South Main Street, Coventry, Rhode Island 02816
Funeral services provided by:
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
