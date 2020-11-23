James Cantwell's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, June 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Funeral Home in Lincoln, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hall Funeral Home website.
Published by Hall Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
