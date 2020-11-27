Menu
James Caravona
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
James Caravona's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ferfolia Funeral Home website.

Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME
356 WEST AURORA RD., SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Ferfolia Funeral Home
