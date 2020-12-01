Menu
James Carter
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1952
DIED
November 21, 2020
James Carter's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home website.

Published by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Bread of Life Church of God In Christ
2727 E. Railroad Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
