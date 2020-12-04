Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Cates
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
James Cates's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors in Tifton, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Albritton Funeral Directors
1020 Tift Ave. North, Tifton, Georgia 31793
Dec
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Albritton Funeral Directors
1020 Tift Ave. North, Tifton, Georgia 31793
Funeral services provided by:
Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.