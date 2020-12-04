James Cates's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors in Tifton, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors website.
Published by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors on Dec. 4, 2020.
