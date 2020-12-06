Menu
James Collins
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1952
DIED
December 3, 2020
James Collins's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Elizabethtown, NC .

Published by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Bluefield United Methodist Church Cemetery
Lisbon Rd, Clarkton, North Carolina 28433
Funeral services provided by:
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
