Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Conroy
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1939
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
James Conroy's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMaster Funeral Home in Braintree, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMaster Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McMaster Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McMaster Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Jim and I worked together at AS&E in the ‘70’s. He was a great team mate; extremely responsible and reliable with a sincere and friendly manner. Although we lost touch over the intervening years, Pat and I remember Jim and Mabel as a very caring couple, and we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mabel and their wonderful family. — Jack & Pat
Jack & Pat Ballas
Coworker
November 28, 2020