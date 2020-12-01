Menu
James Cook
1967 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1967
DIED
November 23, 2020
James Cook's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens website.

Published by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Highland Funeral Home
3329 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka, Florida 32703
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.