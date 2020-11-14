Menu
James Cooper
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1934
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Cooper's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ the Cornerstone United Methodist Church
3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, Delaware 19701
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.