James Davis's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries in Robinson, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries website.
Published by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries on Nov. 18, 2020.
