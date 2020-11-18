Menu
James Davis
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
James Davis's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries in Robinson, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries website.

Published by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Texas, Waco
6296 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Robinson, Texas 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
