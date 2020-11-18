Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Deering
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1943
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Lakeview Cemetery
United States Army
United States Postal Service
James Deering's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dear Carolyn, Sheryl and Bryan,
May God bless you at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you today.
Don and Geraldine MacVicar.
Geraldine Macvicar
Family
November 17, 2020
I remember working with Jim at the Worcester Post Office years ago. A nice guy who always had a good story and made me laugh.
0 RIP Jim
Pat Dillon
Coworker
November 16, 2020