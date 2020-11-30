Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Densmore
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1942
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Densmore's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Trussville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Mrs. Carolyn, Jeff, Jamie:

Deepest condolences on Mr. Densmore’s passing. Mom and Dad always loved the man and your family. May God comfort and bless each of you.
John Chatta
November 29, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort for all of you.
The Chatta Family
Joanne McDuff
Friend
November 29, 2020
Offering my deepest sympathy to the Densmore family during this time of bereavement. Sorry for your loss. May the peace of God comfort you through this most difficult time.
November 28, 2020