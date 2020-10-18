Hey, you lucky devils! If you are reading this and had the pleasure of knowing Big Jim Didericksen, he suddenly and unexpectedly was called up to that big field in the sky on October 15, 2020, just three days after turning "older than dirt" (72).



Jim was born on October 12, 1948 to Colleen Thompson and Darrell James Didericksen. He grew up in the small metropolis of Grantsville, Utah where he loved playing every sport there was and where he excelled at playing football as a Grantsville High Cowboy. Jim loved being outdoors with his Grandpa Lee Thompson, hunting, fishing, and playing ball. His grandpa taught him to work hard and to love life. After graduating from Grantsville High in 1966, he played football for the USU Aggies and served an LDS mission in the Eastern States where he raised Hell and met lifelong friends.



Jim met his sweet lady and best friend, Valerie Lowe, while at a college ward party in Ogden, Utah. Despite telling her that he didn't want to get married until he was 25, Valerie's tiny body and big heart quickly changed his mind. Less than a year later, the two were married on November 20, 1970 in the Logan Temple. Jim ended up having three wild and crazy girls, Angela Dawn (Jake) Mahan, Sasha Nicole (David) Gray, and Brandi Lee (Brandon) Wood, before finally getting his son, Dustin James (Lacey), a mini carbon copy of himself.



Big Jim never met an obstacle he couldn't overcome, an argument he would back down from, a book he wouldn't read, a boundary he wouldn't push, or a joke he wouldn't wear out. He may have entered a room as a stranger, but he left it as your best friend.



Jim loved anything with an engine–fast, cool cars, airplanes of every shape and era, loud motorcycles, and he was never so excited as when he bought his big construction machines! Jim loved building things. He built subdivisions, roads, dikes, and scale models of everything he loved. He even learned to fly, just to say he was a pilot and could fly both small engine airplanes and helicopters!



Grandpa Jim loved his 13 grandkids. He loved going to their games, dances, concerts, and various other activities. He loved sending them semi- inappropriate texts, FaceTiming them at all hours of the day and night, buying them crazy and impractical gifts, and making them rice pudding and his famous hot fudge sauce.



Jim had a nickname for everyone: Horse, Wild Turkey, Bean, Hollands, E., Ciecel Diesel, Sashel, Vallie, Shell Bell, Tiffers, Breezer, Lissy, Katers, BRANSOOOON, Big Dave, Zoey Bear, Macie Moo - if you were given a nickname, then you knew you were IN!



Jim had a way with words. Whether written or spoken, he could spin a tale like no other! He could one up any story told and make you laugh so hard, your sides would ache for days. If you ever doubted the existence of Santa Claus, Jim would make you a believer when he played Santa's helper and dressed up as Santa for friends, family, and church parties. And if you still didn't believe…you'd get firewood for Christmas (just ask his daughter). If his kids or grandkids were ever naughty or acted up, you'd better watch out! Grandpa Jim would call Chief Raindance to come get you!



Jim was a powerful presence. He was big in stature, big in personality, and big in love. He was quick to share a smile, quick to make you laugh, quick to lend a hand, quick to listen, quick to trust, and most of all, he was quick to forgive. Jim loved coaching and teaching the young men at church. He loved teasing his daughters girlfriends and boyfriends. He loved his family, his brothers and sisters, his neighbors, and all of his many friends. His enthusiastic handshakes could crack bones, his hugs could make you lose your breath, and his back slaps might have pushed you into next week, but you never doubted his genuine love and affection.



Jim lived by the rule that "he who dies with the most toys, WINS." Well, Jim, you certainly WON!



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington, where viewings will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services.

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.