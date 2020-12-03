Menu
James Doetsch
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
St. Joseph Catholic Church
James Doetsch's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Published by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
206 E. Front Street, Harvard, Illinois 60033
Funeral services provided by:
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
December 3, 2020