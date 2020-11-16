Menu
James Doss
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
James Doss's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Service
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
Nov
18
Graveside service
Evergreen Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
