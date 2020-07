Age 88, of North Strabane, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Thelma J. Drake; loving father of James M. Drake; dear brother of Kip Carlton, Stephy Schrimsher, and the late Ed Sturdy. Jim was a Navy Veteran, a member of Chartiers Hill Church, an avid sailing ship builder, and enjoyed traveling. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.