James Dugan's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.
Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.