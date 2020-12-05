Menu
James Dugan
1974 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1974
DIED
September 30, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
James Dugan's passing at the age of 46 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home website.

Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Interment
11:30a.m.
O'Connor Cemetery
Greeley County, O'Connor, Nebraska 68842
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
