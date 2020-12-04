James Dumas's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Cremation Center in Coventry, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Cremation Center website.
Published by Serenity Cremation Center on Dec. 4, 2020.
