James Dunn
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1936
DIED
November 17, 2020
James Dunn's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
In recognition of James Edward Dunn Jr.'s Honorable Service in the United States Marine Corps, the members of the SSgt Walter F. 'Trae' Cohee III Detachment # 115, Salisbury, MD and the members the Tri-Cities Detachment # 969, Gray, TN of the Marine Corps League would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude for his service to God, Country and Corps as well as our sincere condolences to his family.

SEMPER FIDELIS

Don Elseroad
Staff Sergeant USMC (Ret)
MCL Detachment # 115 & # 969
Don Elseroad
Friend
November 22, 2020