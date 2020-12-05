Menu
James Durkin
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1932
DIED
September 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United States Air Force
James Durkin's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron in New Franklin, OH .

Published by House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
