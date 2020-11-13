James Eaves's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. in Union, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
