James Eaves
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1936
DIED
November 11, 2020
James Eaves's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. in Union, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St., Union, South Carolina 29379
Nov
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Jonesville Baptist Church
301 Church St, Union, South Carolina 29379
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
