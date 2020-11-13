Menu
James Eaves
1919 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1919
DIED
November 10, 2020
James Eaves's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
207 North Robinson Street, Earlington, Kentucky 42410
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
207 North Robinson Street, Earlington, Kentucky 42410
Funeral services provided by:
Elliott Mortuary
