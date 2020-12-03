Menu
James Fleck
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1949
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
James Fleck's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral
9:30a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Sorry to hear the news of Jim passing, hadn´t seen him since hidden hills. My he Rest In Peace.
Don Worden
November 23, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I did not see Jim much as we got older, but when we were in high school, we played many rounds of golf together on the Bettendorf golf team. Jim was a terrific golfer and a great guy. May he Rest In Peace.
Reed Swensen
November 22, 2020