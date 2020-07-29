JAMES LEE FRANKLIN



On Tuesday July 21, 2020 James Lee Franklin, loving son, sibling, and grandson passed away at the age of 20 in a tragic car accident. James was born January 24, 2000 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Rebecca (Jones) Franklin and Levi Haywood.



James loved being a Grease Monkey and working on his cars. He wanted them to have more power and speed. Car meets were one of his favorite events to attend. He grew up with his best friends Trevor Chatfield and Brandon Bradshaw in Colorado. Known as The Three Musketeers. He attended Grand Junction High School and studied at Colorado Mountain College-steamboat. When James moved to Utah in 2019, he found a best friend in Chris Adams. His 3 best friends are like brothers in James' eyes. He encouraged and pushed them all to succeed in life. One of James' greatest prides was resembling his mother when he wore glasses. He Loved his mother and siblings endlessly. They meant the world to him. His Uncle William became the best of buds while constantly working on their cars together. James worked with his Uncle Robert at Out of the Woods Cabinets and had loads of fun times during the workdays. James got along with everyone and wasn't afraid to be himself. Even if that meant being the class clown. He didn't mind acting weird, as long as he got you to laugh.



James was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Darline & Kenneth Jones, and his Great Grandmother Nan Russo. He is survived and forever loved by his Mother Rebecca (Jones) Franklin, Father Levi Haywood, three siblings Jasmine, Alicia, Mikayla. He is also survived by his Grandparents Pamela & Rod Henderson, Tim & Dee Jones, two uncles William Jones & Robert Henderson and many other friends and family.



Viewing Services will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT 84067 from 1:30pm-3:30pm. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.