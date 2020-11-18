Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Fratelli
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1959
DIED
November 15, 2020
James Fratelli's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State St., Dover, Delaware 19901
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.