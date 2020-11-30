Menu
James Funderburk
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1946
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Salvation Army
United States Army
James Funderburk's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - Long Beach
19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020