James Furay
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1926
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
James Furay's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home website.

Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH 45344
Nov
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH 45344
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.