James C. Galloway
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1947
DIED
November 18, 2020
James C. Galloway passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 18, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Claude F. Galloway and Theone T. Galloway. James served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army where he saw active duty in Vietnam. He returned home to fall in love with his amazing wife Vicki and raise their children together. James is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Carson Galloway; adoring children, Barbara Clinard, Rebecca (Brad) Auger, Jamie (Randy) Johnson, Stephen Galloway, and 9 amazing grandchildren.

James was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was Sealed to his wife Vicki on June 21, 2019 in the Bountiful Temple. He loved the simple things in life and enjoyed spending time with his family. We regularly spent time as a family playing games, riding bicycles, and having family dinners. He was a true patriarch and was always there for his family. His grandchildren will always remember his great hugs and time he was able to spend with them. James will forever hold a place in our hearts, he will always be remembered as the man we looked up to and admired. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and most of all, our hero. He will always be loved and deeply missed.

Military Honors and Services to remember James will be determined at a later date.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
