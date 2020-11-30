Menu
James Geraghty
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1927
DIED
November 21, 2020
James Geraghty's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn in Glen Ellyn, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn website.

Published by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Petronille
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathy Ann to you and your family. I guess he is the last of our little group at Palm Court to join the others in Heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Rose Marie Adams
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jim and I grew up in St. Angela Parish on Massasoit Ave. and renewed our friendship in Glen Ellyn with his wife Ann and family with many good memories shared. My condolences and prayers to the entire family. Jim will be missed by many friends and neighbors.
Patricia Naughton Karnick
Friend
November 27, 2020
I learned that recently a grand guy has left our planet. A special person and an honorable one. Accidently on the golf course, we learned that each of us had a connection. Our parents, his and mine were Irish Immigrants from County Mayo. We often talked about the influence our parents had over us and taught us to respect others. I will always cherish his memory. May his soul rest in peace.
John Patrick Gallagher
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Jim was a great friend and advocate for our family. Always a joy to be with Bob Smith
Bob Smith
Friend
November 27, 2020
To Aunt Ann and my Cousins, My heart felt condolences on your tremendous loss. Uncle Jim is a favorite and a light of joy and laughter! May this line from an Irish prayer bring some small comfort: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Peace of Christ, Nephew/Cousin Joe Kohley
Joseph Kohley
Family
November 26, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Jim and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
November 25, 2020