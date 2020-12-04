Menu
James Gore
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1957
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
James Gore's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory in Fairfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral services provided by:
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
