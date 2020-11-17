Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Gray
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1932
DIED
October 24, 2020
ABOUT
82nd Airborne
American Legion
United States Army
VFW
James Gray's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home in Choteau, MT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.