James Gray's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home in Choteau, MT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home website.
Published by Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
