James Griffin
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
James Griffin's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
