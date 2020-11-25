Menu
James Hackleman
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1943
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Brigham City Cemetery
Salt Lake Temple
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
James Hackleman's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Brigham City Central Ward
506 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302
May the pleasent memories that your families treasure and share be a comfort to you at this difficult time. With Sympathy Monte & Caroline
M0nte & Caroline Criddle
November 19, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020