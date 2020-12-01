Menu
James Hall
1961 - 2020
July 2, 1961
November 29, 2020
James Hall's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS in Athens, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS website.

Published by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS on Dec. 1, 2020.
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
May God Bless The Hall Family
Nita Thomas
Friend
November 30, 2020