James Halliburton's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC website.
Published by Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, LLC on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.