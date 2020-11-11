Menu
James Hamilton
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
James Hamilton's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville in Sciotoville, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville website.

Published by Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue P.O. Box 4010, Sciotoville, OH 45662
Nov
14
Service
7:00p.m.
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
