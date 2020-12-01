Menu
James Hansen
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1942
DIED
November 28, 2020
James Hansen's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gutkowski Funeral Home in Bridgeport, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gutkowski Funeral Home website.

Published by Gutkowski Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
714 DeKalb Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
714 DeKalb Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
Funeral services provided by:
Gutkowski Funeral Home
