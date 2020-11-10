Menu
James Harrington
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1930
DIED
November 8, 2020
James Harrington's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor in Durham, NC .

Published by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor on Nov. 10, 2020.
