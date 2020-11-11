Menu
James Harvey
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1929
DIED
November 5, 2020
James Harvey's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215 W Bradley Ave, Urbana, Illinois 61801
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215 W Bradley Ave, Urbana, Illinois 61801
Nov
13
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215 W Bradley Ave, Urbana, Illinois 61801
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
