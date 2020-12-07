Menu
James Hennelly
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1932
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
James Hennelly's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter and Paul
18th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter and Paul
18th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
