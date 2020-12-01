Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Huff
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1937
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Huff's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love you, "DADDY JIM!! GOD BLESS !!! Kathy Husk Huff. R.I.P.
Kathy Husk Huff
Friend
November 28, 2020