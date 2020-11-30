Menu
James Humphrey
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
James Humphrey's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel in South Bend, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel website.

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Abundant Faith Family Ministries
833 S. 30th Stree, South Bend, Indiana 46615
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Abundant Faith Family Ministries
833 S. 30th Stree, South Bend, Indiana 46615
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
