James Humphreys
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1951
DIED
November 15, 2020
James Humphreys's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rowland Funeral Home in North Augusta, SC .

Published by Rowland Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
620 W. Martintown Rd., North Augusta, South Carolina 29841
Funeral services provided by:
Rowland Funeral Home
