James Hutchison
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1939
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
James Hutchison's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend in West Bend, WI .

Published by Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
