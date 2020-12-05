Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Jenkins
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
James Jenkins's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel in Covington, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home
2157 East Street, SE, Covington, Georgia 30014
Dec
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home
2157 East Street, SE, Covington, Georgia 30014
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.